Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Zartaj isn’t good at maths and she doesn’t hide it

How did she meet her husband? Watch the interview

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Zartaj isn’t good at maths and she doesn’t hide it

Zartaj Gul, the state minister for climate change, is not good at mathematics and she doesn’t mind admitting it.

I gave kids in Dera Ghazi Khan a cheque for sehri in Ramazan but not without asking my husband to check it first, Gul told SAMAA TV’s Kiran Naz. I told him to check because I didn’t want to end up giving them a Rs2.5million cheque.

“Her mathematic is so weak,” Humayun Raza Khan Akhwand, her husband, told SAMAA TV during a special Eid show. “She doesn’t even know about zeroes.”

Akhwand is also a member of the PTI but the couple still has “political differences”.

“We don’t have any such differences but we do have political differences,” Gul said. “I really like Zubeida Jalal and he likes Dr Shireen Mazari.”

Theirs was a love marriage. Akhwand says he saw her in Lahore during their college days for the first time.

I was at a government college, while she was at the NCA, said her husband.

“When he first saw me, he just passed a smile,” Gul said. “But after it we had no contact.”

Later, his sister came to her home with a proposal.

Gul wasn’t a politician before their marriage but became one after it.

“In 2013, the PTI doesn’t have a candidate so I filed her nomination papers,” Akhwand remarked. “I promised her that I will send you to the assembly.”

Gul is also a good cook, she said and she makes good Kabuli pulao and chapli kebab.

“I like to cook and I used to cook,” says the minister for climate change.

 
Pakistan zartaj gul
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Zartaj Gul, Zartaj Gul family, Zartaj Gul pictures, Zartaj Gul husband name
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.