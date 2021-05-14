Zartaj isn’t good at maths and she doesn’t hide it

How did she meet her husband? Watch the interview

Zartaj Gul, the state minister for climate change, is not good at mathematics and she doesn’t mind admitting it.

I gave kids in Dera Ghazi Khan a cheque for sehri in Ramazan but not without asking my husband to check it first, Gul told SAMAA TV’s Kiran Naz. I told him to check because I didn’t want to end up giving them a Rs2.5million cheque.

“Her mathematic is so weak,” Humayun Raza Khan Akhwand, her husband, told SAMAA TV during a special Eid show. “She doesn’t even know about zeroes.”

Akhwand is also a member of the PTI but the couple still has “political differences”.

“We don’t have any such differences but we do have political differences,” Gul said. “I really like Zubeida Jalal and he likes Dr Shireen Mazari.”

Theirs was a love marriage. Akhwand says he saw her in Lahore during their college days for the first time.

I was at a government college, while she was at the NCA, said her husband.

“When he first saw me, he just passed a smile,” Gul said. “But after it we had no contact.”

Later, his sister came to her home with a proposal.

Gul wasn’t a politician before their marriage but became one after it.

“In 2013, the PTI doesn’t have a candidate so I filed her nomination papers,” Akhwand remarked. “I promised her that I will send you to the assembly.”

Gul is also a good cook, she said and she makes good Kabuli pulao and chapli kebab.

“I like to cook and I used to cook,” says the minister for climate change.