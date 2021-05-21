Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan

World’s opinion on Israeli aggression is changing: PM Imran Khan

Says western media, US politicians are criticizing Israel

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday that the public opinion in the world is changing and the western media and politicians in the US are criticizing Israel for its aggression on the Palestinians.

In a televised speech, the premier said that he spent years in the UK and he never saw the western powers criticizing Israel for its attacks on Palestine.

“But it is happening for the first time that voices are starting to rise from there, their newspapers criticized it, their media criticized it and politicians in the US and western countries criticized it,” PM Khan said.

“One of the biggest reasons behind the change in public opinion is social media.”

He said that social media has become a “force”, adding that communications and news can’t be stopped now even if the mainstream media stops or censors it.

“The world’s public opinion will pressure the big countries, which have been supporting Israel, to give rights to the Palestinians,” he said.

“A day will come when the Palestinians will have their own country, they will have a just settlement.”

PM Khan said he was in Madina on 27th Ramazan, when the Israeli police assaulted worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque. He said he spoke with the OIC general secretary, Saudi Arabia’s king and the Turkish president on the situation in Palestine.

The Pakistan premier appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his efforts to highlight the plight of the Palestinians at the United Nations General Assembly.

PM Khan said thousands of people took to the streets across Pakistan to express solidarity with the Palestinians. He paid a tribute to the nation for highlighting Israeli atrocities and condemning it.

 
