Will ask interior minister to visit kutcha areas: Sindh CM

Says he heard about Rasheed's Karachi visit through media

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“I don’t have information about his arrival,” CM Shah said, referring to Rasheed’s visit to Karachi.

“I heard it from TV,” he told reporters in Shikarpur. "The government doesn’t work that way, through TV or Twitter.”

said

The interior minister arrived in Karachi on a two-visit Wednesday evening. Hehe would meet Rangers officials and CM Shah to discuss the law and order situation.

The visit of the interior minister comes amid an operation against bandits holed up in Shikarpur's riverine areas.

The Sindh police launched the operation five days ago following the killing of two policemen by the outlaws.

They have so far killed eight bandits and the operation will continue until the whole area is cleared of outlaws, a Sindh police spokesperson said.

During his visit to Shikarpur, CM Shah met the families of the martyred policemen and offered his condolences.

The chief minister reposed his confidence in the police, saying they could control the law and order situation in Sindh.

“If the help of any other institution were needed, we would take it,” he added.