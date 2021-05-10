Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Will always support Afghan-led peace process, Bajwa tells Afghan leaders

President Ghani appreciates Pakistan's positive role in peace process

Posted: May 10, 2021
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Will always support Afghan-led peace process, Bajwa tells Afghan leaders

Pakistan will always support an “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” peace process in Afghanistan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa told President Ashraf Ghani in a meeting in Kabul on Monday. According to the ISPR, Army Chief General and ISI DG Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed went to Afghanistan on a one-day official visit and held meetings with the Afghan president and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah. The military’s media wing said that the army chief and Afghan leaders discussed “matters of mutual interest and current developments in Afghan peace process” in the meetings. Bilateral security and defence cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan also came under discussion. “A peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular,” General Bajwa told president Ghani. “We will always support ‘Afghan-led Afghan-owned’ peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders.” The ISPR said that president Ghani thanked the army chief for Pakistan’s “sincere” and “positive” role in Afghan peace process.





 
 
 

 

