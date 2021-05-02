Sunday, May 2, 2021  | 19 Ramadhan, 1442
Video: Firdous Ashiq Awan shouts at Sialkot AC

Punjab Chief Secretary has conveyed reservations to CM over the incident

Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s special assistant on information, scolded an assistant commissioner in public during a visit to a Ramazan bazaar in Sialkot.

In a video, Awan was seen shouting at Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf over the quality of fruit being sold at the market.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said he condemns the use of indecent language by Dr Awan against a government official.

Despite coronavirus and hot weather, the government officials are performing their duties in the field and no one should be allowed to humiliate them, Malik added.

The provincial chief secretary said that he has conveyed his reservations to CM Buzdar over the Sialkot incident.

 
