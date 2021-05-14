Vaccination centres will remain open on Saturday, Sunday: minister

Coronavirus vaccination centres will remain open across the country on Saturday and Sunday, Federal Minister Asad Umar said Friday.

In a Twitter post, the minister said people aged 40 or above it can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby centre.

Vaccination Centres in three provinces remain closed on the first and second days of Eid. Sindh decided, however, to continue vaccinating people during Eid holidays.

Pakistan formally launched the coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3 as the country continues to battle the virus. The country has so far vaccinated over 3.8 million people.