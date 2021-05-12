Vaccination centres in Sindh will remain opened on Eid

Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
A woman receives a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 5, 2021. Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Coronavirus vaccination centres in Sindh will remain opened during Eid holidays, the provincial health department said Wednesday In a notification, the department said that the centres will remain functional from May 13 to May 16. On May 10, the National Command and Operation Centre had announced that the vaccination centres across Pakistan will be closed on the first and second days of Eid. The government has closed tourist spots and parks across the country till May 16 in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has so far claimed 19,210 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stands at 867,438.
Coronavirus vaccination centres in Sindh will remain opened during Eid holidays, the provincial health department said Wednesday

In a notification, the department said that the centres will remain functional from May 13 to May 16.

On May 10, the National Command and Operation Centre had announced that the vaccination centres across Pakistan will be closed on the first and second days of Eid.

The government has closed tourist spots and parks across the country till May 16 in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has so far claimed 19,210 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stands at 867,438.

 
