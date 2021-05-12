Vaccination centres in Sindh will remain opened on Eid

Coronavirus vaccination centres in Sindh will remain opened during Eid holidays, the provincial health department said Wednesday

In a notification, the department said that the centres will remain functional from May 13 to May 16.

On May 10, the National Command and Operation Centre had announced that the vaccination centres across Pakistan will be closed on the first and second days of Eid.

The government has closed tourist spots and parks across the country till May 16 in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has so far claimed 19,210 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stands at 867,438.