UNGA President Volkan Bozkir arrives in Pakistan

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

The UNGA president has come to Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, according to the FO.

He will hold meetings with Qureshi and other officials during the visit.

Bozkir, a former Turkish diplomat and politician, last visited Pakistan in August 2020 before being elected as the UNGA president.

He has had a 39-year-long career in the Turkish foreign service. Bozkir was thrice elected as the member of Turkish parliament.