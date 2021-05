Two policemen were martyred and one was injured after their vehicle came under attack in Mastung on Monday, said police.

According to police, unidentified men opened fire on their vehicle on RCD highway in the morning.

The martyred policemen were identified as Constable Imdad Ali and Constable Nazeer. The injured driver shifted to a hospital.

Police and Levies have cordoned off the area to arrest find the attackers.