Sunday, May 9, 2021  | 26 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Three FC soldiers martyred in Quetta attack: ISPR

In a separate incident, 3 soldiers were injured in Turbat

Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Three FC soldiers martyred in Quetta attack: ISPR

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Three Frontier Corps soldiers were killed and one was injured after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Quetta, the ISPR said Sunday. The ISPR, the Pakistani military’s media wing, said the soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists. They were identified as Lance Naik Syed Hussain Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Nauman-ur-Rehman, it added. In a separate incident, four FC soldiers were injured after they were attacked near the Pakistan-Iran border in Turbat. On May 5, four FC soldiers were martyred and six were injured after terrorists ambushed them while fencing the Paksitan-Afghanistan border in Zhob.
Three Frontier Corps soldiers were killed and one was injured after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Quetta, the ISPR said Sunday.

The ISPR, the Pakistani military’s media wing, said the soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

They were identified as Lance Naik Syed Hussain Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Nauman-ur-Rehman, it added.

In a separate incident, four FC soldiers were injured after they were attacked near the Pakistan-Iran border in Turbat.

On May 5, four FC soldiers were martyred and six were injured after terrorists ambushed them while fencing the Paksitan-Afghanistan border in Zhob.

 
