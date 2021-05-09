Three FC soldiers martyred in Quetta attack: ISPR

Three Frontier Corps soldiers were killed and one was injured after a convoy of security forces came under attack in Quetta, the ISPR said Sunday.

The ISPR, the Pakistani military’s media wing, said the soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

They were identified as Lance Naik Syed Hussain Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Nauman-ur-Rehman, it added.

In a separate incident, four FC soldiers were injured after they were attacked near the Pakistan-Iran border in Turbat.

On May 5, four FC soldiers were martyred and six were injured after terrorists ambushed them while fencing the Paksitan-Afghanistan border in Zhob.