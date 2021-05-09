Teenager arrested for stealing money from ATM machine in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The accused identified as Adnan had looted Rs1.6 million from an ATM machine on December 16, 2020. He was arrested in a joint raid carried out by the AVLC and CIA.

He told police that he had used a mechanic’s tool to break into the machine and took the money from its tray.

The police said the boy works at a puncture shop near the bank. His father told police that he bought an auto rickshaw and a house in Surjani Town after his son brought the money home.