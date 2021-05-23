Support from family, friends kept me going: plane crash survivor

Zafar Masud, one of the two people to survive the devastating plane crash in Karachi last year, said Sunday that he was grateful for the love people showered upon him after the plane crash.

“It was through sheer will power that I forced my way through that pain and began working from the hospital bed a month after the crash,” said Masud, who is the president of the Bank of Punjab.

“What kept me going was the overwhelming support I had received from my friends, family, colleagues and even strangers,” he added.

On May 22, 2020, at least 97 people were killed after a PIA plane had crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony.

Most of the passengers on the PK-8303 flight were flying to Karachi from Lahore to celebrate Eid with their families.