Twelve people were killed and 29 injured after a passenger bus overturned near Burhan Interchange in Punjab’s Attock district, rescue officials said Monday.

According to the rescue team, the accident took place because of overspeeding. Most of the injured were in a critical condition, they said.

They were shifted to a hospital in Hasan Abdal. The health officials have imposed an emergency in the hospital.

The bus was going to Peshawar from Lahore.