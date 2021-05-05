Sindh tourist spots being closed from May 8 to 15

All tourist spots in Sindh will remain closed from May 8 to 15, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

In a notification, the government stated that tourist spots, including Keenjhar Lake, Gorakh Hill Station, Mohenjo Daro and all resorts of the tourism department, were being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Pakistan has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 10 to May 15.

Earlier, the Punjab government decided to impose a lockdown across the province for two weeks staring May 8.

All kinds of transport will be suspended and tourist spots will remain closed in Punjab.

The decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid.

The government will establish checkpoints in every city to restrict the movement of people.

The virus has so far claimed 18,429 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 841,636.