Sindh permits Youm-e-Ali procession in Karachi

The Sindh government has given permission for the Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession in Karachi on May 4, it emerged Monday.

The administration in Karachi has sealed MA Jinnah Road and streets linked to it.

According to the police, shops on the route of the procession are also being sealed. The procession will begin at 6:30am on Tuesday, said a police spokesperson.

The provincial government’s decision to allow the procession contradicts the NCOC’s May 1 decision.

The NCOC decided not to allow processions on Youm-e-Ali due to a spike in the number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

Majalis will be allowed under the same SOPs announced for Ramazan prayers in mosques, the NCOC decided.