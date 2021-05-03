Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh permits Youm-e-Ali procession in Karachi

Administration has sealed MA Jinnah Road

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Sindh permits Youm-e-Ali procession in Karachi

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Sindh government has given permission for the Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession in Karachi on May 4, it emerged Monday. The administration in Karachi has sealed MA Jinnah Road and streets linked to it. According to the police, shops on the route of the procession are also being sealed. The procession will begin at 6:30am on Tuesday, said a police spokesperson. The provincial government’s decision to allow the procession contradicts the NCOC’s May 1 decision. The NCOC decided not to allow processions on Youm-e-Ali due to a spike in the number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan. Majalis will be allowed under the same SOPs announced for Ramazan prayers in mosques, the NCOC decided.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government has given permission for the Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession in Karachi on May 4, it emerged Monday.

The administration in Karachi has sealed MA Jinnah Road and streets linked to it.

According to the police, shops on the route of the procession are also being sealed. The procession will begin at 6:30am on Tuesday, said a police spokesperson.

The provincial government’s decision to allow the procession contradicts the NCOC’s May 1 decision.

The NCOC decided not to allow processions on Youm-e-Ali due to a spike in the number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan.

Majalis will be allowed under the same SOPs announced for Ramazan prayers in mosques, the NCOC decided.

 
Karachi Youm-e-Ali
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Youm-e-Ali Juloos Karachi, Youm-e-Ali Procession in Karachi, Youm-e-Ali Juloos in Karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Steel Mills gears up to produce 50,000 cylinders of oxygen
Steel Mills gears up to produce 50,000 cylinders of oxygen
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.