Sindh, NEPAK signs MoU to establish forensic lab in Karachi

The Sindh home department and National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a forensic lab in Karachi, the provincial chief minister house said Monday.

In a statement, the CM house said that the government has allocated 30-acre land for the lab in Bin Qasim and its possession has been given to the project director.

The government has hired NESPAK as its consultant for the project after a “competitive process”, read the statement.

The project will cost Rs2.66 billion and the government has already allocated Rs10 million to initiate the project.

The forensic lab will have facilities to conduct audio-visual analysis, crime scene analysis, computer forensic, polygraph test and fingerprints examination.