Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh markets to remain open from 6am to 8pm

Offices allowed to call 50% employees to work

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh markets to remain open from 6am to 8pm

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Markets and bazaars across Sindh will remain open from 6am to 8pm, the provincial government announced Monday. Markets and business centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the government said in a notification. Offices have been allowed to call 50% staff to work, while the other half will continue to work from home. The government has prohibited indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and eateries. Wedding halls, cinemas, gyms, parks and shrines will remain closed too. The restrictions will remain in place till May 31. The coronavirus positivity rate was still rising in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, according to the notification. The government has asked deputy commissioners to identify virus hotspots and ensure implementation of SOPS.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Markets and bazaars across Sindh will remain open from 6am to 8pm, the provincial government announced Monday.

Markets and business centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the government said in a notification.

Offices have been allowed to call 50% staff to work, while the other half will continue to work from home.

The government has prohibited indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and eateries.

Wedding halls, cinemas, gyms, parks and shrines will remain closed too.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.

The coronavirus positivity rate was still rising in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, according to the notification.

The government has asked deputy commissioners to identify virus hotspots and ensure implementation of SOPS.

 
Coronavirus government updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Coronavirus SOPs, Karachi coronavirus, Sindh markets, government updates
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.