Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh CM criticizes President Alvi for permitting Youm-e-Ali processions

Says Pakistan could face India-like situation if measures weren't taken

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the National Command and Operation Center banned Youm-e-Ali processions but the president vetoed it.

“Processions were held across the country,” Shah told reporters in Islamabad. “I came to know that the NCOC said there is a ban on the procession [but later] a message of the president was aired that the processions are allowed, they just have to follow the SOPs.”

The chief minister warned that Pakistan may face an India-like situation if measures were not taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Pakistan is currently facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, which officials say is more dangerous than the previous two.

The virus so far claimed 18,429 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 841,636.

The Sindh chief minister criticized the federal government for not suspending interprovincial transport.

The virus traveled from one place to another because there was no ban on transport, he said.

Inter-provincial transport should have been suspended on March 31 for two weeks, CM Shah added.

 
Coronavirus Pakistan Youm-e-Ali
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Pakistan, Youm-e-Ali, Sindh, Murad Ali Shah
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
New coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in Hyderabad, Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.