Sindh CM criticizes President Alvi for permitting Youm-e-Ali processions

Says Pakistan could face India-like situation if measures weren't taken

“Processions were held across the country,” Shah told reporters in Islamabad. “I came to know that the NCOC said there is a ban on the procession [but later] a message of the president was aired that the processions are allowed, they just have to follow the SOPs.”

The chief minister warned that Pakistan may face an India-like situation if measures were not taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Pakistan is currently facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, which officials say is more dangerous than the previous two.

The virus so far claimed 18,429 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 841,636.

The Sindh chief minister criticized the federal government for not suspending interprovincial transport.

The virus traveled from one place to another because there was no ban on transport, he said.

Inter-provincial transport should have been suspended on March 31 for two weeks, CM Shah added.