Sheikh Rasheed denies reports of governor’s rule in Sindh

Says he’ll discuss law and order with CM, Rangers officials

Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed denied on Wednesday reports of the imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh.

“I want to clarify one thing that I am not on any mission here,” the minister said upon reaching Karachi on a two-day visit. “The law and order is a provincial matter.”

Rasheed's visit comes at a time when the Sindh police are conducting an operation against bandits holed up in Shikharpur’s kutcha (riverine) area.

At least three policemen were killed after bandits ambushed a police team in the district a few days ago. The police launched an operation to clear the area, which is still ongoing.

At least eight outlaws have so far been killed in the operation, according to the police.

The interior minister said he would meet Rangers officials to discuss the law and order situation in the province.

“I will also meet [Chief Minister] Murad Ali Shah tomorrow morning,” Rasheed added.

 
