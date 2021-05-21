Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Schools in 16 Punjab districts to reopen from May 24

They’ll be open four days a week with 50% attendance

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Schools in 16 Punjab districts to reopen from May 24

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Schools in 16 Punjab districts will reopen from Monday, May 24, according to Punjab education department. Educational institutions in Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Shiekhupura, Sialkot and Vehari will be open four days a week with 50% attendance, the education department said in a notification. The infection rate of coronavirus in these districts is less than 5%. On May 19, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that universities and schools will reopen in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity rate. Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the virus was lethal and spreading rapidly. All examinations have been cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Schools in 16 Punjab districts will reopen from Monday, May 24, according to Punjab education department.

Educational institutions in Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Shiekhupura, Sialkot and Vehari will be open four days a week with 50% attendance, the education department said in a notification.

The infection rate of coronavirus in these districts is less than 5%.

On May 19, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that universities and schools will reopen in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity rate.

Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the virus was lethal and spreading rapidly.

All examinations have been cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15.

 
Coronavirus government updates pakistan schools
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Schools closed, schools reopening, schools reopening Karachi, schools reopening Sindh, schools reopening Punjab, schools in Pakistan, schools opening in Pakistan, Coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.