Schools in 16 Punjab districts to reopen from May 24

Schools in 16 Punjab districts will reopen from Monday, May 24, according to Punjab education department.

Educational institutions in Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Shiekhupura, Sialkot and Vehari will be open four days a week with 50% attendance, the education department said in a notification.

The infection rate of coronavirus in these districts is less than 5%.

On May 19, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that universities and schools will reopen in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity rate.

Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the virus was lethal and spreading rapidly.

All examinations have been cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15.