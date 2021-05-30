Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Ring Road investigation to be completed within two weeks: PM

Says anti-corruption team is investigating the project

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the investigation into Rawalpindi’s Ring Road project corruption scandal will be completed within two weeks. An anti-corruption team is conducting an inquiry into the corruption scandal, said PM Khan while interacting with the public on Sunday. The premier said that the investigation was launched after he received complaints about the project. Last week, the Punjab government’s anti-corruption department formed a team of technical, legal and financial experts to investigate it. A fact-finding committee of the Punjab government in its report earlier said that the map of the project was changed to benefit a few housing societies, according to sources. The report was forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafiq. Former Rawalpindi commissioner Captain (retired) Mohammad Mehmood and land requisition officer Wasim Tabish unlawfully paid Rs23 million to acquire land for the road, according to the report. They facilitated a well-known Sangjani family in doing so. Zulfi Bukhari, PM Khan’s special assistant, had resigned after he was accused of being involved in the corruption scandal. “Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies,” Bukhari said and denied his involvement in the scandal. Pakistan-India relations PM Khan said he made several attempts to improve ties with India after he came to power in 2018. But, he said, he can’t resume talks with India after New Delhi’s August 5 steps. PM Modi government had in August last year revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave India-held Kashmir territory a special status. We will resume talks if India restores Kashmir’s special status, said PM Khan, adding that resumption of ties with India before that would be tantamount to committing “treason”. In April, PM Khan’s cabinet had put on hold a decision made by the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision to allow imports of cotton and sugar from India. The premier said he can’t resume trade with India “over the blood of people of Kashmir”. Criticising the opposition parties Answering a question, PM Khan said it takes time to fix the government institutions which have been ruined. The system gets destroyed when the rulers lose moral ground, said PM Khan. He added that the PTI government is bringing reforms to the Punjab police. The premier said PDM, an alliance of opposition parties, will never be able to achieve its goal because their politics revolves around their personal interests. The opposition’s only goal is to protect their corruption, he remarked, adding that foreign media houses even made films on their corruption before the PTI came to power.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the investigation into Rawalpindi’s Ring Road project corruption scandal will be completed within two weeks.

An anti-corruption team is conducting an inquiry into the corruption scandal, said PM Khan while interacting with the public on Sunday.

The premier said that the investigation was launched after he received complaints about the project.

Last week, the Punjab government’s anti-corruption department formed a team of technical, legal and financial experts to investigate it.

A fact-finding committee of the Punjab government in its report earlier said that the map of the project was changed to benefit a few housing societies, according to sources.

The report was forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafiq.

Former Rawalpindi commissioner Captain (retired) Mohammad Mehmood and land requisition officer Wasim Tabish unlawfully paid Rs23 million to acquire land for the road, according to the report. They facilitated a well-known Sangjani family in doing so.

Zulfi Bukhari, PM Khan’s special assistant, had resigned after he was accused of being involved in the corruption scandal.

“Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example by resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies,” Bukhari said and denied his involvement in the scandal.

Pakistan-India relations

PM Khan said he made several attempts to improve ties with India after he came to power in 2018. But, he said, he can’t resume talks with India after New Delhi’s August 5 steps.

PM Modi government had in August last year revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave India-held Kashmir territory a special status.

We will resume talks if India restores Kashmir’s special status, said PM Khan, adding that resumption of ties with India before that would be tantamount to committing “treason”.

In April, PM Khan’s cabinet had put on hold a decision made by the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision to allow imports of cotton and sugar from India.

The premier said he can’t resume trade with India “over the blood of people of Kashmir”.

Criticising the opposition parties

Answering a question, PM Khan said it takes time to fix the government institutions which have been ruined.

The system gets destroyed when the rulers lose moral ground, said PM Khan. He added that the PTI government is bringing reforms to the Punjab police.

The premier said PDM, an alliance of opposition parties, will never be able to achieve its goal because their politics revolves around their personal interests.

The opposition’s only goal is to protect their corruption, he remarked, adding that foreign media houses even made films on their corruption before the PTI came to power.

 
Imran Khan Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Imran Khan call number, ring road Rawalpindi, ring road Rawalpindi scandal
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
Pakistan's ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Pakistan’s ISI distances itself from attack on journalist Asad Toor
Lahore man confesses to killing British-Pakistani Mayra Zulfiqar: police
Lahore man confesses to killing British-Pakistani Mayra Zulfiqar: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.