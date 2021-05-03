Request to keep NA-249 record under army supervision mistake: Zubair

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said on Monday that Miftah Ismail’s request to the chief election commissioner to keep the NA-249 by-election record under the supervision of Pakistan Army or Rangers to ensure its safety “was a mistake” and it shouldn’t have happened.

“That was a mistake and we don’t own that at all,” Zubair told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik.

His statement comes hours after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized the PML-N for making the election process and the army controversial.

“The PML-N has lost a seat and they are appealing that the army interferes in electoral process,” Bilawal said at a press conference in Karachi.

“We think it doesn’t only make the election controversial but also make Pakistan’s army controversial,” the PPP chaimran said.

Bilawal was absolutely right, the PML-N leader said. Zubair said they make such requests and then say the army interferes in the election process.

The PPP has won the recently held by-election in Karachi’s NA-249. PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail has challenged the results and requested a vote re-count.

Zubair said his party’s objections were “very simple”. The results of the election could be challenged and a vote re-count could be requested if the margin of votes was meager, he said.