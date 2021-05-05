Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
‘PTI MNAs who voted for Gillani won’t get PML-N tickets’

Sources say the PML-N has backtracked from its commitment

SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
‘PTI MNAs who voted for Gillani won’t get PML-N tickets’
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had assured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs that they would be given PML-N tickets in the next elections, if they voted for Yousuf Raza Gillani in the March 3 Senate election. But the PML-N has now decided against it after the Pakistan People’s Party parted ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, sources within the PML-N told SAMAA TV Wednesday. In March, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had confirmed that PTI lawmakers voted for Gillani after her party promised them tickets in the next election. Gillani had defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by five votes to win the Islamabad Senate seat in the March 3 election. The PML-N has backtracked from its commitment to give PTI lawmakers the tickets. Differences between the PML-N and PPP emerged after Bilawal’s party declined to resign from the assemblies.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had assured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs that they would be given PML-N tickets in the next elections, if they voted for Yousuf Raza Gillani in the March 3 Senate election.

But the PML-N has now decided against it after the Pakistan People’s Party parted ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, sources within the PML-N told SAMAA TV Wednesday.

In March, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had confirmed that PTI lawmakers voted for Gillani after her party promised them tickets in the next election.

Gillani had defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by five votes to win the Islamabad Senate seat in the March 3 election.

The PML-N has backtracked from its commitment to give PTI lawmakers the tickets.

Differences between the PML-N and PPP emerged after Bilawal’s party declined to resign from the assemblies.

 





 
 
 

 

