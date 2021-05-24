Police kill eight dacoits in ongoing Shikarpur operation: official

Police have so far killed at least eight dacoits in an ongoing anti-bandit operation in the Garhi Tegho area of Shikarpur district, Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab said Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sukkur’s AIG said that police used drone cameras to identify and destroy their hideouts.

“The operation will continue until all the dacoits are brought to justice,” read the statement.

Police in Karachi have arrested Tegho Khan Teghani, a tribal chief, along with his son and a nephew on charges of patronising dacoits.

The anti-bandit operation was launched a day after three policemen were killed in an exchange of fire with the dacoits in the kutcha area of Shikarpur district.

The dacoits had attacked the policemen on Sunday when they reached the kutcha area to find a kidnapped truck driver and his cleaner.