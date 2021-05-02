Sunday, May 2, 2021  | 19 Ramadhan, 1442
Police arrest three suspected terrorists in Shikarpur

One of them is the brother of a former Daesh commander

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2021
Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Police in Shikarpur arrested three suspected terrorists, including the brother of a Daesh commander, said a police official Sunday.

The arrested men were involved in several terrorist attacks in district Shikarpur, said SSP Kamran Nawaz while addressing a press conference.

The men were identified as Khalid Mehmood, Siddique Brohi and Usman Brohi, said the police official. Mehmood is the brother of Hafeez Brohi, the emir of Daesh in Sindh who was killed in an encounter with police in Balochistan in 2019.

SSP Nawaz said police also seized two pressure cooker bombs, two hand grenades and two pistols during the raid at their hideout.

He said that the accused had escaped to Afghanistan after the 2015 attack on an Imambargh in Shikarpur, adding that they recently returned to Pakistan.

 
