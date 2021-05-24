Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Police arrest Tegho Khan Teghani in Karachi

He was arrested along with his son, nephew

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Police arrest Tegho Khan Teghani in Karachi

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Police have arrested the suspected ringleader of Shikarpur dacoit gangs in a raid conducted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar, a senior police official confirmed Monday. Tegho Khan Teghani, the chief of Teghani tribe, was arrested along with his son and a nephew, DIG Nasir Aftab told SAMAA TV. According to police, Teghani was involved in several attacks on police in upper Sindh. But it didn't stop police officials from giving him a “peace prize” last year. He is also accused of providing patronage to at least 13 dacoit gangs. The arrest came a day after three policemen were killed in a clash with dacoits in Shikarpur. According to reports, the police conducted a search operation in Garhi Taigu where the suspects fired rocket launchers at the officers after which an exchange of fire ensued. During the operation, six robbers were killed. The injured people and bodies have been moved to the area's government hospital.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Police have arrested the suspected ringleader of Shikarpur dacoit gangs in a raid conducted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar, a senior police official confirmed Monday.

Tegho Khan Teghani, the chief of Teghani tribe, was arrested along with his son and a nephew, DIG Nasir Aftab told SAMAA TV.

According to police, Teghani was involved in several attacks on police in upper Sindh. But it didn’t stop police officials from giving him a “peace prize” last year.

He is also accused of providing patronage to at least 13 dacoit gangs.

The arrest came a day after three policemen were killed in a clash with dacoits in Shikarpur.

According to reports, the police conducted a search operation in Garhi Taigu where the suspects fired rocket launchers at the officers after which an exchange of fire ensued.

During the operation, six robbers were killed. The injured people and bodies have been moved to the area’s government hospital.

 
Karachi shikarpur
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Tegho Khan Teghani, Teghani Tribe, Shikarpur police, Shikarpur police muqabla
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.