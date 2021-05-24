Police arrest Tegho Khan Teghani in Karachi

Police have arrested the suspected ringleader of Shikarpur dacoit gangs in a raid conducted in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar, a senior police official confirmed Monday.

Tegho Khan Teghani, the chief of Teghani tribe, was arrested along with his son and a nephew, DIG Nasir Aftab told SAMAA TV.

According to police, Teghani was involved in several attacks on police in upper Sindh. But it didn’t stop police officials from giving him a “peace prize” last year.

He is also accused of providing patronage to at least 13 dacoit gangs.

The arrest came a day after three policemen were killed in a clash with dacoits in Shikarpur.

According to reports, the police conducted a search operation in Garhi Taigu where the suspects fired rocket launchers at the officers after which an exchange of fire ensued.

During the operation, six robbers were killed. The injured people and bodies have been moved to the area’s government hospital.