PML-N opposes PPP, ANP’s unconditional return to PDM

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has opposed the return of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party to the 11-party opposition alliance without an unconditional apology.

The decision was made at a party meeting presided over by former premier Nawaz Sharif. It decided that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif will work with every opposition party in parliament, but the PPP and ANP won’t be allowed to return to the PDM without an apology.

The PML-N will continue to support Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s stance regarding the return of the two parties to the opposition alliance, a party leader told SAMAA TV.

The five-hour meeting was also attended by Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Shehbaz would consult with other opposition parties to give the government tough time on the forthcoming budget, the party leader said.

The PDM was formed in September 2020. It held massive rallies in major Pakistani cities in an attempt to pressure Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to resign.

The ANP and PPP, however, parted ways with the PDM after they were given show-cause notices for violating the alliance’s code of conduct.

Differences emerged between the PPP and the PML-N after the Bilawal Bhutto-led party refused to resign from the assemblies as decided by the PDM.

Abbasi said the PPP doesn’t have a place in the PDM until it restores the trust it had betrayed.

He said he would quit the PDM if the PPP is permitted to rejoin the alliance unconditionally.