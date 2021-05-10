Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
PM Khan visits PIMS hospital, its COVID ward

Tells patients to follow coronavirus SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the PIMS hospital and its coronavirus ward in Islamabad on Monday, said his office.

According to the prime minister’s office, PM Khan was given a detailed briefing by the doctors about the facilities being provided to the patients.

During his visit, the premier also met the patients and asked them about their health.

His office said in a statement that PM Khan told the patients he was also diagnosed with the virus but managed to recover in the next few days.

He said that the third wave of the coronavirus is more lethal than the previous two ones, adding that people should follow the SOPs to protect themselves from the virus.

The virus has so far claimed 18,993 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total cases in the country has reached 1,751,707.

 
