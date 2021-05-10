PM Khan visits PIMS hospital, its COVID ward

Your browser does not support the video tag.

According to the prime minister’s office, PM Khan was given a detailed briefing by the doctors about the facilities being provided to the patients.

During his visit, the premier also met the patients and asked them about their health.

His office said in a statement that PM Khan told the patients he was also diagnosed with the virus but managed to recover in the next few days.

He said that the third wave of the coronavirus is more lethal than the previous two ones, adding that people should follow the SOPs to protect themselves from the virus.

The virus has so far claimed 18,993 lives in Pakistan, while the number of total cases in the country has reached 1,751,707.