Peshawar’s Mufti Popalzai announces Eid on Thursday

Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai has announced that Peshawar will celebrate Eid on Thursday, May 13.

The unofficial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Masjid Qasim Ali Khan has announced Wednesday that the moon of Shawwal was sighted in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A meeting of the unofficial committee chaired by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai was held at Peshawar’s Masjid Qasim Ali Khan.

Mufti Popalzai claimed that 23 people personally appeared before the committee to record their testimonies.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee hasn’t received any testimonies

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Shawwal moon sighting is still underway in Islamabad.

Its chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad told reporters that his committee has so far received no testimonies of moon sighting.

He urged media not to air unverified news and spread misinformation.