Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Peshawar’s Mufti Popalzai announces Eid on Thursday

Claims 23 people appeared before committee to record testimonies

Posted: May 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Peshawar’s Mufti Popalzai announces Eid on Thursday

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai has announced that Peshawar will celebrate Eid on Thursday, May 13. The unofficial Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Masjid Qasim Ali Khan has announced Wednesday that the moon of Shawwal was sighted in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A meeting of the unofficial committee chaired by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai was held at Peshawar’s Masjid Qasim Ali Khan. Mufti Popalzai claimed that 23 people personally appeared before the committee to record their testimonies. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee hasn’t received any testimonies The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on  Shawwal moon sighting is still underway in Islamabad. Its chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad told reporters that his committee has so far received no testimonies of moon sighting. He urged media not to air unverified news and spread misinformation.
