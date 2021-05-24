Pakistan, US NSAs agree to ‘advance cooperation’ in Geneva meeting

Pakistan and the US have “agreed to continue the conversation to advance cooperation” between the two countries, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said after a meeting with his US counterpart.

The meeting between Yusuf and US NSA Jake Sullivan took place in Geneva on Sunday.

“Pakistan and US delegations held positive discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” Yusuf said in a Twitter post.

A separate statement was issued by the White House Monday evening. It said that the two sides “discussed ways to advance practical cooperation”.

Yusuf was appointed the NSA by Prime Minister Imran Khan las week. According to a notification issued on May 17, Yusuf in his capacity as the NSA would enjoy the status of a federal minister.