Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan to vaccinate teachers, support staff by June 5: ministry

Says it'll request NCOC to assist provincial governments

The federal education ministry has decided to vaccinate all teachers and support staff across the country by June 5, it said Thursday. In a statement, an education ministry spokesperson said that it will be mandatory for the examination and invigilation staff to get vaccinated before the board exams. The ministry will approach the National Command and Operation Centre to assist provincial governments in speedy vaccination of teacher and support staff, the spokesperson said. Earlier, the Federal Directorate of Education announced that federal educational institutions in Islamabad will remain closed till June 6. These educational institutions were to reopen on May 24. The decision to keep them closed till June 7 was taken because of a high coronavirus positivity rate in Islamabad. It stands at 6%. “Therefore, all educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall now remain closed until 06-06-2021 under the already issued guidelines,” the FDE said in a notification. The NCOC will review the coronavirus situation and make a decision on reopening educational institutions in the country on June 3. Earlier, the NCOC allowed reopening educational institutions in districts with less than 5% virus positivity rate. The coronavirus has so far claimed 19,987 in Pakistan. The country reported at least 131 deaths and 4,207 new cases in the past 24 hours.
