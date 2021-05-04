Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan to reduce sentences of prisoners on Eid

Sentences of those involved in heinous crimes won't be reduced

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Pakistan to reduce sentences of prisoners on Eid

File Photo: PID

Listen to the story
The federal cabinet has approved a 30-day reduction in the sentences of prisoners before Eid. A cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided that the government will reduce the sentences by 30 days of those who were involved in minor crimes. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the cabinet that the sentences of those involved in heinous crimes will not be reduced. The cabinet also approved a summary to deploy army across the country to help the civilian administration prevent the spread of coronavirus. In the meeting, PM Khan instructed all ministers to ensure that coronavirus SOPs are followed during the Eid holidays. Pakistan is currently experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections. Officials say it is more dangerous than the previous two. The ministers have said that the government might have to impose a country-wide lockdown if the infection rate didn't come down. The virus has so far claimed 18,310 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 837,523.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The federal cabinet has approved a 30-day reduction in the sentences of prisoners before Eid.

A cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided that the government will reduce the sentences by 30 days of those who were involved in minor crimes.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the cabinet that the sentences of those involved in heinous crimes will not be reduced.

The cabinet also approved a summary to deploy army across the country to help the civilian administration prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the meeting, PM Khan instructed all ministers to ensure that coronavirus SOPs are followed during the Eid holidays.

Pakistan is currently experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections. Officials say it is more dangerous than the previous two.

The ministers have said that the government might have to impose a country-wide lockdown if the infection rate didn’t come down.

The virus has so far claimed 18,310 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 837,523.

 
Pakistan Pakistani prisoners
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan prisoners, Pakistan, Eid
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.