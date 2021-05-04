Pakistan to reduce sentences of prisoners on Eid

The federal cabinet has approved a 30-day reduction in the sentences of prisoners before Eid.

A cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided that the government will reduce the sentences by 30 days of those who were involved in minor crimes.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the cabinet that the sentences of those involved in heinous crimes will not be reduced.

The cabinet also approved a summary to deploy army across the country to help the civilian administration prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In the meeting, PM Khan instructed all ministers to ensure that coronavirus SOPs are followed during the Eid holidays.

Pakistan is currently experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections. Officials say it is more dangerous than the previous two.

The ministers have said that the government might have to impose a country-wide lockdown if the infection rate didn’t come down.

The virus has so far claimed 18,310 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 837,523.