Pakistan students to protest Israeli assault on Palestine Monday

Pakistani student groups will gather at the Islamabad and Lahore press clubs on Monday to protest the Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

“Join us to protest the deadly Israeli assault on Palestinians in Jerusalem and Gaza,” the Progressive Students Federation said in a Twitter post.

Activists of various political and religious groups, including the Jamaat-e-Islami and Imamia Students Organization, carrying anti-Israel posters and banners took to the streets in major Pakistani cities to express solidarity with Palestinians.

The Pakistani government has termed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip “intolerable”.

“The international community should immediately swing into action and stop the use of force by Israel,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“Ceasefire is our priority,” he added.