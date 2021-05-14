Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan schools will remain shut till May 23

Decision was taken on recommendation of NCOC

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan schools will remain shut till May 23

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Educational Institutions across Pakistan will stay closed till May 23, according to a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education said Friday. The announcement was made on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre. Educational institution earlier closed till May 17 will remain shut till May 23. Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the deadly virus was lethal and spreading rapidly. On April 27, all examinations were cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15. In the last 24 hours, 48 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, while over 2,500 new cases have been registered. The infection rate in Pakistan has been recorded at 8.54%. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020. On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020. Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4. The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18. On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Educational Institutions across Pakistan will stay closed till May 23, according to a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education said Friday.

The announcement was made on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre.

Educational institution earlier closed till May 17 will remain shut till May 23.

Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the deadly virus was lethal and spreading rapidly.

On April 27, all examinations were cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15.

In the last 24 hours, 48 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, while over 2,500 new cases have been registered. The infection rate in Pakistan has been recorded at 8.54%.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.

 
Coronavirus Pakistan schools
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
schools closed, schools in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Pakistan enacts law to protect parents from forced eviction
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.