Pakistan schools will remain shut till May 23

Educational Institutions across Pakistan will stay closed till May 23, according to a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education said Friday.

The announcement was made on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre.

Educational institution earlier closed till May 17 will remain shut till May 23.

Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the deadly virus was lethal and spreading rapidly.

On April 27, all examinations were cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15.

In the last 24 hours, 48 people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus, while over 2,500 new cases have been registered. The infection rate in Pakistan has been recorded at 8.54%.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.