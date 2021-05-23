Pakistan receives 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China

A fresh batch of two million doses of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Pakistan Monday evening, said the National Command and Operation Centre.

A PIA plane brought the Sinovac vaccine to Islamabad from China. Pakistan has so far obtained 11.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

On May 9, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine. Last month, the country has recently opened registration for Pakistanis of and above the age of 30.

The government’s plan is to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.

The virus has so far claimed 20,251 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 900,552.