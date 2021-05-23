Sunday, May 23, 2021  | 10 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan receives 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China

Country intends to vaccinate 70% adult population by end of 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Pakistan receives 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China

A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre in Faisalabad. Photo: Online

Listen to the story
A fresh batch of two million doses of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Pakistan Monday evening, said the National Command and Operation Centre. A PIA plane brought the Sinovac vaccine to Islamabad from China. Pakistan has so far obtained 11.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines. On May 9, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine. Last month, the country has recently opened registration for Pakistanis of and above the age of 30. The government’s plan is to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021. The virus has so far claimed 20,251 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 900,552.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A fresh batch of two million doses of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Pakistan Monday evening, said the National Command and Operation Centre.

A PIA plane brought the Sinovac vaccine to Islamabad from China. Pakistan has so far obtained 11.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

On May 9, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine. Last month, the country has recently opened registration for Pakistanis of and above the age of 30.

The government’s plan is to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.

The virus has so far claimed 20,251 lives in Pakistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 900,552.

 
Coronavirus Pakistan vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Coronavirus Pakistan, Coronavirus vaccine Pakistan, Coronavirus vaccine registration in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.