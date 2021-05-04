Pakistan army chief reaches Saudi Arabia on official visit: ISPR

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit, the ISPR said Tuesday.

The army chief will meet high-level Saudi civil and military leaders during the visit, according to the ISPR.

Defence cooperation between the two countries, regional situation and important international affairs will be discussed in the meetings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be visiting the kingdom later this week, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, his special representative on religious harmony, said Monday.

Ashrafi said the premier will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation secretary general and other officials during his visit to the kingdom.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan said the West has linked radicalism and extremism with Islam and Muslims over the years. He was speaking to Islamabad-based ambassadors of the OIC member states.

The prime minister said that people in the West can’t distinguish between an ordinary Muslim and a radical Muslim.

“They link every blast or suicide attack with Islam without realising that it has nothing to do with the religion,” he said. “I believe terrorists have no religion and there’s no such thing as radical Islamists.”

All the Muslim countries should come together and eliminate this Islamophobia from the West, PM Khan suggested.

“No society in the world should be judged based on extremes,” he said.