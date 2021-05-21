Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Masked men attempted to enter Hassan Nawaz’s London office: PML-N

Four masked men attempted to enter the London office of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz, PML-N UK leaders said Friday. Nasir Butt, a PML-N leader in London, has reported the incident to the police and an investigation is underway. The masked men were stopped by PML-N workers outside Hassan Nawaz’s office, according to Butt. A video shared by Azhar Javaid, a London-based journalist, showed party workers arguing with the men. “It is better [that] you go away from here,” a PML-N worker was heard telling the men. He claimed that the men asked the workers about the former prime minister’s son and issued threats. It is not clear whether the former prime minister was present at the office or not. In a Twitter post, Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said her father’s voice will not be silenced “by low life 3rd rate criminal”. “Nawaz Sharif is the voice of the people of Pakistan and will not be silenced, Insha’Allah,” she said.
