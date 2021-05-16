Sunday, May 16, 2021  | 3 Shawwal, 1442
Maryam Nawaz visits Javed Latif’s home in Sheikhupura

Latif was arrested in April on charges of committing treason

Posted: May 16, 2021
Photo: File

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz visited Sunday the residence of jailed PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif in Sheikhupura an met his mother. Those who talk about following the constitution and law are called traitors in the country, said Maryam while talking to the reporters. “If abiding by the law is treason, we will continue to commit it,” she said. A case against Latif was lodged in Lahore on charges of committing treason in March that led to his arrest in April. The PML-N MNA from Sheikhupura, according to the complainant, defamed state institutions and delivered hateful remarks against them. “If anything happened to PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay,” he had said on a SAMAA TV talk show.
