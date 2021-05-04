Man rapes 10-year-old girl in Karachi’s Essa Nagri

A man raped a 10-year-old girl in Karachi’s Essa Nagri, the girl’s family said Tuesday.

Her mother told SAMAA TV that the girl went to her tuition centre this afternoon, where she was raped by her teacher’s brother.

“I urge the chief minister to give us justice,” the mother said. “He should be given death sentence.”

An enraged mob attacked the suspect’s residence after the incident. The protesters blocked the main road and police had to intervene to calm down the situation.

A police spokesperson told SAMAA TV that the protesters pelted stones at the policemen and injured four of them. A protester was also injured.

The girl’s father said that her teacher should also be investigated because his brother raped her and the crime took place at their residence.

The police have registered a case and arrested a suspect. The survivor has yet to undergo a medical examination.