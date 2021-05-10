Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Man, his son killed in Faisalabad firing incident: police

Daughter says she wants justice

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A man and his son were killed on Faisalabad’s Jaranwala Road on Monday, police said.

The two men were going back to their home after meeting a family member at the central jail when the attackers opened fire on them, said police.

They died on the spot. A police official told SAMAA TV that the victims had an old enmity with a rival clan.

One of the man’s son was killed eight years ago and another one was sentenced to prison for a murder.

“We want justice and nothing else,” 30-year-old Nazia, who lost his brother and father in the attack, told SAMAA TV.

“I have little sisters at home and there is no one to support us,” she added.

 
