Man, his son killed in Faisalabad firing incident: police

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The two men were going back to their home after meeting a family member at the central jail when the attackers opened fire on them, said police.

They died on the spot. A police official told SAMAA TV that the victims had an old enmity with a rival clan.

One of the man’s son was killed eight years ago and another one was sentenced to prison for a murder.

“We want justice and nothing else,” 30-year-old Nazia, who lost his brother and father in the attack, told SAMAA TV.

“I have little sisters at home and there is no one to support us,” she added.