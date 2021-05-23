Israel should be held accountable for atrocities against Palestine: Siraj

Hamas leader also address the JI rally in Karachi

“Our rulers called the OIC meeting and adopted a resolution condemning Israeli brutalities,” said Haq while addressing a rally in Karachi.

The JI chief said that resolutions condemning Israel are not enough to free Palestine from the Israeli occupation. He added that the Muslim world will have to give Israel a “categorical response”.

Thousands of people, including women and children, took to streets in Karachi to express solidarity with people of Palestine.

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and have wounded another 1,900 people.

The JI chief criticised the US for its support to the Israel.

“The US gave Israel weapons and explosives and they burned our kids,” Haq said.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, also addressed the JI rally via video link. He thanked Pakistan for its support and said he hopes the country will continue to raise its voice for innocent Palestinians.