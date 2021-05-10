Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad police arrest man, his son for raping a woman

The victim has identified them

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Islamabad police arrest man, his son for raping a woman

File photo: Online

Listen to the story
Police in Islamabad have arrested a man and his son for raping a woman, a police spokesperson said Monday. According to police, the two men had raped the woman in a taxi on March 12 in Islamabad. The spokesperson said that they were also wanted in several cases in other districts of Punjab. The have confessed to their crime and the victim has also identified them, he added. Last week, the police had arrested a 25-year-old man for raping 20 women, including a lady police constable. The man not only raped the women, but cut their private parts with a sharp object too, according to the report. The suspect, who hails from Azad Kashmir, used to sexually assault women in a forest near the Islamabad Highway. Rukhsar Mehdi, a sub-divisional police officer in Islamabad, told BBC Urdu that the suspect had been committing such heinous crimes for the past six months. The officer said he used to conduct recce of women for two to three days before assaulting them.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man and his son for raping a woman, a police spokesperson said Monday.

According to police, the two men had raped the woman in a taxi on March 12 in Islamabad. The spokesperson said that they were also wanted in several cases in other districts of Punjab.

The have confessed to their crime and the victim has also identified them, he added.

Last week, the police had arrested a 25-year-old man for raping 20 women, including a lady police constable.

The man not only raped the women, but cut their private parts with a sharp object too, according to the report.

The suspect, who hails from Azad Kashmir, used to sexually assault women in a forest near the Islamabad Highway.

Rukhsar Mehdi, a sub-divisional police officer in Islamabad, told BBC Urdu that the suspect had been committing such heinous crimes for the past six months.

The officer said he used to conduct recce of women for two to three days before assaulting them.

 
rape rape case
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Rape, Islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks
Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.