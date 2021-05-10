Islamabad police arrest man, his son for raping a woman

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man and his son for raping a woman, a police spokesperson said Monday.

According to police, the two men had raped the woman in a taxi on March 12 in Islamabad. The spokesperson said that they were also wanted in several cases in other districts of Punjab.

The have confessed to their crime and the victim has also identified them, he added.

Last week, the police had arrested a 25-year-old man for raping 20 women, including a lady police constable.

The man not only raped the women, but cut their private parts with a sharp object too, according to the report.

The suspect, who hails from Azad Kashmir, used to sexually assault women in a forest near the Islamabad Highway.

Rukhsar Mehdi, a sub-divisional police officer in Islamabad, told BBC Urdu that the suspect had been committing such heinous crimes for the past six months.

The officer said he used to conduct recce of women for two to three days before assaulting them.