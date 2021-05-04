Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Islamabad police arrest man for raping 20 women: report

The victims include a woman constable too

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in Islamabad for raping 20 women, including a woman constable, in the past six months, BBC Urdu reported Tuesday. The man not only raped the women, but cut their private parts with a sharp object too, according to the report. The suspect, who hails from Azad Kashmir, used to sexually assault women in a forest near the Islamabad Highway. Rukhsar Mehdi, a sub-divisional police officer in Islamabad, told BBC Urdu that the suspect had been committing such heinous crimes for the past six months. The officer said he used to conduct recce of women for two to three days before assaulting them. The police came to know about him after a woman filed a complaint at the Koral police station. She said she was attacked and raped by an unidentified man in the forest, according to Mehdi. The woman helped the police make the sketch of the attacker. It was then showed to several people in the area where the assaults took place. A man saw the sketch and identified the attacker because he had also raped his three daughters, another investigator told BBC Urdu. According to Mehdi, at least three rape cases were reported within the limits of his police station. Other women have not yet filed their complaints.
