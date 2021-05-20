Islamabad federal educational institutions to remain closed till June 6

Federal educational institutions in Islamabad will remain closed till June 6, the Federal Directorate of Education announced Thursday.

These educational institutions were to reopen May 24. The decision to keep them closed till June 7 was taken because of high rate of coronavirus infections in Islamabad. It stands at 6%.

“Therefore, all educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall now remain closed until 06-06-2021 under the already issued guidelines,” the FDE said in a notification.

The NCOC will review the coronavirus situation and make a decision on reopening educational institutions in the country on June 3.

Earlier, the NCOC allowed reopening educational institutions in districts with less than 5% virus positivity rate.

The coronavirus has so far claimed 19,987 in Pakistan. The country reported at least 131 deaths and 4,207 new cases in the past 24 hours.