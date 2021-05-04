Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Interior ministry announces Eid holidays from May 10 to 15

Notification was issued on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Ministry of Interior has announced Eidul Fitr holidays from May 10 to May 15.

The notification was issued on Monday.

The six-day holidays were recommended by the National Command and Operation Centre. The NCOC has, however, placed a ban on all Chand Raat bazaars, including mehndi, jewelry/ornaments, and clothing stalls.

Muslims across the world celebrate Eidul Fitr at the end of the fasting month of Ramazan.

Pakistan is currently battling a raging third wave of coronavirus infections.

A total of 837,523 cases have been reported so far, while the virus has claimed 18,310 lives. At least 5,326 patients are in critical care.

eid holidays Pakistan
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
pakistan eid holidays, eid in coronavirus, coronavirus eid pakistan, pakistan ncoc eid holidays
 

