Hold LG elections in KP, Punjab, PM Khan tells CMs

Says he won't give anyone an NRO

Posted: May 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Hold LG elections in KP, Punjab, PM Khan tells CMs

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

The local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be held this year, Prime Minister Imran khan said Sunday.

In the PTI’s core committee meeting, the premier instructed the chief ministers of Punjab and KP to hold the local government elections this year.

PM Khan, according to a source, told the party leaders that he will not let Jahangir Tareen get way if he is involved in the sugar scam.

I won’t give anyone an NRO even if I have to leave the government, said PM Khan, adding that everyone will be held accountable and he won’t be blackmailed by anyone.

Tareen, once a close friend of PM Khan, and his son are facing money laundering and corruption cases in the court.

Tareen was side-lined by the ruling party after an inquiry commission on the 2020 sugar crisis accused him of benefitting the most from it.

 
