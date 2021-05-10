Havelian plane crash: PIA report says pilots had dubious licenses

The two pilots of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) plane that crashed in December 2016 in Havelian had ‘dubious licenses’, the airline revealed in a report submitted to the Supreme Court.

At least 47 people, including singer-turned-televangelist Junaid Jamshed, were killed when the ill-fated plane PK-661 crashed in Havelian while travelling from Chitral to Islamabad in December, 2016.

The PIA said in its report that at least 141 pilots who had dubious licenses were identified and the names of Saleh Yar Janjua and Ahmed Mansoor Janjua were among them.

Humayun Jamshed, Junaid’s brother, told SAMAA TV a report was also shared with him but it didn’t say anything about the pilots.

In a 2020 investigation report, the Civil Aviation Authority had stated that the plane crashed because of technical faults.