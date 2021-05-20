Govt auctions Nawaz Sharif’s agricultural land in Sheikhupura

Listen to the story

The government auctioned on Thursday 88-kanal agricultural land in Sheikhupura, owned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Three people took part in the auction,” Revenue Additional Deputy Commissioner Faisal Saleem told SAMAA TV. “The highest bid was Rs10.1 million an acre.”

Bidding at the Sheikhupura municipal corporation opened at Rs70 million per acre.

The total amount of about Rs115 million will be deposited in the national exchequer after the approval of an accountability court.

The land was bought by a trader, Chaudhry Muhammad Boota.

An accountability court last month approved NAB’s request for the auction of assets owned by Sharif.

The anti-graft decided to auction his property after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.