Government to install oxygen generators at Punjab hospitals: minister

The cabinet committee has allowed the Punjab health ministry to install the oxygen generators at the hospitals in the province, the health minister said Sunday.

Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told reporters in Lahore that her ministry is making preparations to increase the capacity of the hospitals to produce their own oxygen.

In Gujranwala, 100% ventilators have been occupied and the government was sending five more ventilators to the district, said Dr Rashid. She added that the government will import 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the next two months.

She said that the coronavirus infection rate has come down in Lahore. The minister advised people to strictly follow the SOPs.

Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of the coronavirus. The officials say it is more dangerous than the previous two waves.

The virus has so far claimed 18,070 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the county has reached 829,933.