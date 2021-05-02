Sunday, May 2, 2021  | 19 Ramadhan, 1442
Pakistan

Government lifts lockdown imposed in Mardan last week

Infection rate came down to 14% from 48%

Posted: May 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
The government has lifted the lockdown it imposed a week ago in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district, an official said Sunday. Habibullah Arif, Mardan’s deputy commissioner, told reporters that the decision to end the lockdown was taken after the coronavirus infection rate came down to 14 per cent from 48 per cent. He said, however, that the restrictions in Mardan will be imposed again on May 8 as the provincial government has announced a lockdown in the province during the Eid holidays. A lockdown will be imposed in Khyber Pakhunkwa from May 8 to May 16, the provincial government had announced Friday. All tourism spots, markets, shopping malls and parks will remain closed for eight days. Intra-provincial transport service will remain suspended too. Grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, petrol stations and meat shops will, however, be exempted from the restriction. All roads to tourist spots, including Swat, Galiyat and Kaghan, will be closed, the notification read. The government has asked deputy commissioners to implement the restrictions in their areas. The lockdown is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus during Eid holidays. The federal government has announced a six-day holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr from May 10 to May 15.
